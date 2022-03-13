Morgan Stanley Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $468.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $379.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $341.30 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.74 and a 200-day moving average of $437.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

