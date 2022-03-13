Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Lowered to $48.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

