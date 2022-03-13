Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $34.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

