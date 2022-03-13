Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 779,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

