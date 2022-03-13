Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLTU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,800,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

NASDAQ:FHLTU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Future Health ESG Corp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

