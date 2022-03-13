Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.25. 115,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 30,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$27.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

