Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 99,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

