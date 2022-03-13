Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,664 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,664 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 620,316 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 949,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.09. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -34.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

