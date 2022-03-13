Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of OceanTech Acquisitions I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth $4,740,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth $4,603,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth $3,952,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

