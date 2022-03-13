Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its position in Driven Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Driven Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Driven Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Driven Brands by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

