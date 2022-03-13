TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TELUS were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TELUS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in TELUS by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $26.16 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

