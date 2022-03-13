Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

In related news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,090 shares of company stock worth $2,354,441. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

