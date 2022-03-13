Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 12,400 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

