Critical Review: Eastside Distilling (EAST) vs. Its Peers

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eastside Distilling to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eastside Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Eastside Distilling’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.69 Eastside Distilling Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -22.03

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.