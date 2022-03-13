BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $34.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

