BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,005 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.