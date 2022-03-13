Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,484 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of William Penn Bancorp worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $63,557.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,265 shares of company stock worth $200,352. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. William Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. William Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About William Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.