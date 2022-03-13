California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $466,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.