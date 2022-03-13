Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 112,529.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.