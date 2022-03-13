Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 129,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

