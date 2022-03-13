Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.78. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

