5,857 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,977 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

