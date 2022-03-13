Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.