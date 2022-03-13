Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 35.06% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RODE opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

Get Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.