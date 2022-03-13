Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Orion Energy Systems worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OESX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

