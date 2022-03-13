Short Interest in Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Drops By 75.0%

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNC opened at $0.24 on Friday. Amincor has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Amincor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amincor (AMNC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Amincor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amincor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.