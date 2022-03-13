Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Increases By 53.6%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,007,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 3,909,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

