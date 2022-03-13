LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.64% of Lazydays worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,492,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,068,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $253.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

