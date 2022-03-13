Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells $245,589.84 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

