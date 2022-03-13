Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 19,094 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

NYSE:PARR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $766.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.55. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

