Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €16.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

