Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Wajax stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Wajax has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
