Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wajax stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Wajax has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Get Wajax alerts:

About Wajax (Get Rating)

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.