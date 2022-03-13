NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

About NuVista Energy (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.