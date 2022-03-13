Insider Buying: Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Buys A$298,561.44 in Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gale purchased 7,856,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$298,561.44 ($217,928.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.
Latin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
