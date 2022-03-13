Insider Buying: Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Buys A$298,561.44 in Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gale purchased 7,856,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$298,561.44 ($217,928.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Get Latin Resources alerts:

Latin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latin Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining projects in Australia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. The company primarily explores for lithium, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Soft Rock Halloysite Project covering an area of 54 square kilometers located near Merredin, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.