Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will report $336.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.93 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

