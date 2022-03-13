Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 149,570 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

