Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sotherly Hotels worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOHO stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

