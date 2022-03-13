Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Unilever were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

