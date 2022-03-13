Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 270 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.38% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

KBWP stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

