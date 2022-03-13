13,036 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 10,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

