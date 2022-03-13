Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rain Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Therapeutics N/A -57.52% -39.58% Rain Therapeutics Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

70.9% of Rain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rain Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rain Therapeutics Competitors 5722 20130 42547 829 2.56

Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 237.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Rain Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rain Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rain Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Therapeutics N/A N/A -1.81 Rain Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.60

Rain Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rain Therapeutics. Rain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rain Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.