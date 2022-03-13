Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) received a C$3.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

MOZ opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$737.93 million and a P/E ratio of -80.83.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

