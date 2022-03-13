Scotiabank Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$28.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

MSIXF opened at $20.48 on Friday. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.