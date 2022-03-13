Wedbush Trims Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price to $8.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
