Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.