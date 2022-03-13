Raymond James Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $18.86 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

