APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

