Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,910.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,059.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,296.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 177,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $609,982,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

