Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

