Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of FNV opened at $158.05 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $115.85 and a twelve month high of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

